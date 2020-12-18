88% of ICU beds in use, 2 new COVID-19 deaths in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Friday, the McLean County Health Department reported 117 new cases of coronavirus and two additional COVID-related deaths.
The reported deaths include a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s, both of whom were associated with long-term care facilities.
The report showed 1,117 people are isolating at home and 24 McLean County residents are hospitalized due to COVID-19. 9,313 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.
Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said local hospitals reported 88% of ICU beds in use and 85% of total beds in use.
More than 164,200 tests resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 6.4%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 9.5% through Thursday.
733 new cases of COVID-19 were reported since Friday, Dec. 11. The age breakdowns for the total cases added between Dec. 11 and Dec. 18 are listed below:
- <1 — 4
- 1-17 — 85
- 18-19 — 22
- 20s — 114
- 30s — 97
- 40s — 97
- 50s — 87
- 60s — 74
- 70s — 60
- 80s — 59
- 90s — 32
- 100s — 2
Collectively, the county reported a total of 10,539 confirmed and probable cases with 85 deaths.
