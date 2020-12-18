88% of ICU beds in use, 2 new COVID-19 deaths in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Friday, the McLean County Health Department reported 117 new cases of coronavirus and two additional COVID-related deaths.

The reported deaths include a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s, both of whom were associated with long-term care facilities.

The report showed 1,117 people are isolating at home and 24 McLean County residents are hospitalized due to COVID-19. 9,313 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said local hospitals reported 88% of ICU beds in use and 85% of total beds in use.

More than 164,200 tests resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 6.4%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 9.5% through Thursday.

733 new cases of COVID-19 were reported since Friday, Dec. 11. The age breakdowns for the total cases added between Dec. 11 and Dec. 18 are listed below:

  • <1 — 4
  • 1-17 — 85  
  • 18-19 — 22
  • 20s — 114
  • 30s — 97
  • 40s — 97
  • 50s — 87
  • 60s — 74
  • 70s — 60
  • 80s — 59
  • 90s — 32
  • 100s — 2

Collectively, the county reported a total of 10,539 confirmed and probable cases with 85 deaths.

