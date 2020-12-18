88% of ICU beds in use, 2 new COVID-19 deaths in McLean County

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient, in a laboratory in Fort Detrick, Md. Coronaviruses, including the newest one, are named for the spikes that cover their outer surface like a crown, or corona in Latin. Using those club-shaped spikes, the virus latches on to the outer wall of a human cell, invades it and replicates, creating viruses to hijack more cells. (NIAID/NIH via AP)

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Friday, the McLean County Health Department reported 117 new cases of coronavirus and two additional COVID-related deaths.

The reported deaths include a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s, both of whom were associated with long-term care facilities.

The report showed 1,117 people are isolating at home and 24 McLean County residents are hospitalized due to COVID-19. 9,313 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said local hospitals reported 88% of ICU beds in use and 85% of total beds in use.

More than 164,200 tests resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 6.4%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 9.5% through Thursday.

733 new cases of COVID-19 were reported since Friday, Dec. 11. The age breakdowns for the total cases added between Dec. 11 and Dec. 18 are listed below:

<1 — 4

1-17 — 85

18-19 — 22

20s — 114

30s — 97

40s — 97

50s — 87

60s — 74

70s — 60

80s — 59

90s — 32

100s — 2

Collectively, the county reported a total of 10,539 confirmed and probable cases with 85 deaths.