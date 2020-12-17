88% of ICU beds in use, 8 new COVID-19 deaths in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Thursday, the McLean County Health Department reported 89 new cases of coronavirus and eight new COVID-related deaths.

The victims included a woman in her 50s, a man in his 60s, a woman in her 70s, two men in their 70s, and a man in his 80s who were not associated with long-term care facilities. It also included one man in his 80s and another man in his 90s who were associated with long-term care facilities.

The report showed 1,127 people are isolating at home and 24 McLean County residents are hospitalized due to COVID-19. 9,188 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said local hospitals reported 88% of ICU beds in use and 78% of total beds in use.

More than 162,600 tests resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 6.4%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 9.6% through Wednesday.

Collectively, the county reported a total of 10,422 confirmed and probable cases with 83 deaths.