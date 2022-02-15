MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 82 new cases, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 48,566.

At this time, 541 individuals are isolated at home, and 47,649 positive cases have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Currently, 26 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 89% of ICU beds in use, 95% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 20.

There have been 350 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

More than 877,800 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 5.5%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 2.7% through 02/14/2022.