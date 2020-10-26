9 new COVID-19 deaths in Tri-County area

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday’s Tri-County COVID-19 update reported nine new coronavirus deaths in the area over the weekend.
Peoria County reported five deaths:
- Female in her 80s, resident of Buehler Home
- Female in her 90s, resident of Buehler Home
- Male in his 70s, resident of Heritage Health in Chillicothe
- Male in his 80s, resident of Heritage Health in Chillicothe
- Female in her 90s, resident of Heritage Health in Chillicothe
Tazewell County reported four deaths:
- Male, 80s, resident of Timber Creek Rehab and Health Care, currently experiencing an outbreak
- Female, 80s, resident of Generations at Riverview East Peoria, currently experiencing an outbreak
- Female, 90s, resident of Generations at Riverview East Peoria, currently experiencing an outbreak
- Female, 90s, not associated with a long-term care facility
According to the report, Peoria County reported 194 new cases and five new deaths for a total of 4,638 cases with 66 deaths. Tazewell County reported 129 new cases and four new deaths for a total of 2,677 cases with 57 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 53 new cases for a total of 656 cases with 15 deaths.
Collectively, the Tri-County area reported 376 new cases for a total of 7,971 cases with 138 deaths.
