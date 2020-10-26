9 new COVID-19 deaths in Tri-County area

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday’s Tri-County COVID-19 update reported nine new coronavirus deaths in the area over the weekend.

Peoria County reported five deaths:

Female in her 80s, resident of Buehler Home

Female in her 90s, resident of Buehler Home

Male in his 70s, resident of Heritage Health in Chillicothe

Male in his 80s, resident of Heritage Health in Chillicothe

Female in her 90s, resident of Heritage Health in Chillicothe

Tazewell County reported four deaths:

Male, 80s, resident of Timber Creek Rehab and Health Care, currently experiencing an outbreak

Female, 80s, resident of Generations at Riverview East Peoria, currently experiencing an outbreak

Female, 90s, resident of Generations at Riverview East Peoria, currently experiencing an outbreak

Female, 90s, not associated with a long-term care facility

According to the report, Peoria County reported 194 new cases and five new deaths for a total of 4,638 cases with 66 deaths. Tazewell County reported 129 new cases and four new deaths for a total of 2,677 cases with 57 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 53 new cases for a total of 656 cases with 15 deaths.

Collectively, the Tri-County area reported 376 new cases for a total of 7,971 cases with 138 deaths.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected