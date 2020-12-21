92% of ICU beds in use, 237 new COVID-19 cases in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, the McLean County Health Department reported 237 new cases of coronavirus over the weekend.
Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight gave an update on where the county stands regarding Tier 3 mitigations. She said the county has met some of the criteria for lowering the mitigations, but there is still work to do in other metrics.
A region must experience three metrics to transition to Tier 2 mitigations:
- Less than 12 percent positivity rate for three consecutive days
- Greater than 20 percent available intensive care unit (ICU) and hospital bed availability
- Declining 7-day average COVID-19 hospitalizations in 7 out of the last 10 days
As of Monday, Dec. 21, this is where McLean County stands:
- Percent positivity for three consecutive days – 8 consecutive days under 12% (7-day rolling average) — The county meets this metric, currently at 9.4%.
- ICU and hospital bed availability for 3 consecutive days– 19.9% ICU beds and 24.1% med/surg beds – ICU-2 Consecutive Days over 20% and Med/Surg Beds- 11 Consecutive Days over 20%. —The county does not meet this metric.
- Declining 7-day average COVID-19 hospitalizations in 7 of the last 10 days – 6 days of COVID-19 hospitalized patient decreases. – The county does not meet this metric.
The report showed 1,179 people are isolating at home and 28 McLean County residents are hospitalized due to COVID-19. 9,484 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.
McKnight said local hospitals reported 92% of ICU beds in use and 68% of total beds in use.
More than 167,300 tests resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 6.4%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 8.4% through Sunday.
Collectively, the county reported a total of 10,776 confirmed and probable cases with 85 deaths.
