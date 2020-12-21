92% of ICU beds in use, 237 new COVID-19 cases in McLean County

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, the McLean County Health Department reported 237 new cases of coronavirus over the weekend.

Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight gave an update on where the county stands regarding Tier 3 mitigations. She said the county has met some of the criteria for lowering the mitigations, but there is still work to do in other metrics.

A region must experience three metrics to transition to Tier 2 mitigations:

Less than 12 percent positivity rate for three consecutive days

Greater than 20 percent available intensive care unit (ICU) and hospital bed availability

Declining 7-day average COVID-19 hospitalizations in 7 out of the last 10 days

As of Monday, Dec. 21, this is where McLean County stands:

Percent positivity for three consecutive days – 8 consecutive days under 12% (7-day rolling average) — The county meets this metric, currently at 9.4% .

(7-day rolling average) — The county meets this metric, currently at . ICU and hospital bed availability for 3 consecutive days– 19.9% ICU beds and 24.1% med/surg beds – ICU-2 Consecutive Days over 20% and Med/Surg Beds- 11 Consecutive Days over 20% . —The county does not meet this metric.

– . —The county does not meet this metric. Declining 7-day average COVID-19 hospitalizations in 7 of the last 10 days – 6 days of COVID-19 hospitalized patient decreases. – The county does not meet this metric.

The report showed 1,179 people are isolating at home and 28 McLean County residents are hospitalized due to COVID-19. 9,484 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

McKnight said local hospitals reported 92% of ICU beds in use and 68% of total beds in use.

More than 167,300 tests resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 6.4%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 8.4% through Sunday.

Collectively, the county reported a total of 10,776 confirmed and probable cases with 85 deaths.