92% of ICU beds in use, 4 new COVID-19 deaths in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Tuesday, the McLean County Health Department reported 117 new cases of coronavirus and four new COVID-related deaths.

The victims were a woman in her 70s and a man in his 70s, both of whom were not associated with long-term care facilities, and a woman in her 80s and a man in 90s who were associated with long-term care facilities.

The report showed 1,140 people are isolating at home and 29 McLean County residents are hospitalized due to COVID-19. 8,990 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said local hospitals reported 92% of ICU beds in use and 83% of total beds in use.

More than 159,000 tests resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 6.4%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 9.6% through Monday.

Collectively, the county reported a total of 10,115 confirmed and probable cases with 69 deaths.

