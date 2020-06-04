929 more COVID-19 cases reported in Illinois; community-based testing sites now open to all

FILE – In this April 10, 2020, file image made from video, a lab technician dips a sample into the Abbott Laboratories ID Now testing machine at the Detroit Health Center in Detroit. Federal health officials are warning about potential accuracy problems with the rapid test for COVID-19 used at thousands of hospitals, clinics and testing sites across the U.S., including the White House. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — There are now just under 125,000 reported COVID-19 cases in Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 929 more cases, bringing the statewide total to 1124,759. Also, 116 more deaths were confirmed. This brings the death toll from the virus to 5,736.

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) said Thursday that community-based testing sites are now open to anyone to get tested, regardless of symptoms or other criteria. IEMA said testing will be crucial to identifying new cases and taking immediate action to prevent additional spread.

“As we move forward, COVID-19 testing must be widely available and this is a step in that direction,” IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “The state-operated Community-Based Testing Sites currently have the capacity to test more than 6,000 people per day, and now there will be no restrictions to who can be tested for this potentially deadly virus.”

No appointment, doctor referral, or insurance is needed at state operated drive-thru sites and testing is available at no cost to the individual.

The IDPH is also recommending anyone who has recently been part of a mass gathering, including rallies and protests over the past week, to get tested for coronavirus.

“As people gather in large crowds with varying degrees of social distancing, there is cause for concern about COVID-19 spread and outbreaks, especially if masks were not worn universally,” said Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “I urge anyone who recently attended a rally, protest, or other mass gathering to get tested for COVID-19 so we can identify any cases early.”

The state’s recovery rate remains at 92%.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected