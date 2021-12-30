96% of hospital beds in McLean County full, 2 new deaths reported

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 542 new cases, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 30,079.

At this time, 2,346 individuals are isolated at home, and an additional 27,396 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Currently, 31 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 92% of ICU beds in use, 96% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 47.

There have been 306 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County. They are reporting two COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to 306.

More than 689,300 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.4%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 17.4 % through Dec. 29.