96% of ICU beds in use, 86th COVID-19 death in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Tuesday, the McLean County Health Department reported 16 new cases of coronavirus and one new COVID-related death.

The victim was a man in his 90s who was associated with a long-term care facility.

Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight gave an update on where the county stands regarding Tier 3 mitigations and vaccine distribution.

She said along with the Pfizer vaccine, the Moderna vaccine received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA and is expected to come to McLean County “in the near future.” She also expects vaccine supply to increase a significant amount in early 2021.

McKnight said she is still working with local hospitals on vaccine distribution plans for frontline healthcare workers in Priority Group 1a as the first shipment arrives. She said because the vaccine will be limited, it will most likely take several weeks before everyone in Priority Group 1a receives a vaccine and potentially months before the vaccine is available in the community.

A region must experience three metrics to transition to Tier 2 mitigations:

Less than 12 percent positivity rate for three consecutive days

Greater than 20 percent available intensive care unit (ICU) and hospital bed availability

Declining 7-day average COVID-19 hospitalizations in 7 out of the last 10 days

As of Wednesday, Dec. 23, this is where McLean County stands:

Percent positivity for three consecutive days — 10 consecutive days under 12% (7-day rolling average) — The county meets this metric, currently at 9.6%

(7-day rolling average) — The county meets this metric, currently at ICU and hospital bed availability for 3 consecutive days — 19.3% ICU beds and 26.3% med/surg beds — ICU-1 Consecutive Day over 20% and Med/Surg Beds — 11 Consecutive Days over 20% — The county does not meet this metric.

— — The county does not meet this metric. Declining 7-day average COVID-19 hospitalizations in 7 of the last 10 days — 8 days of COVID-19 hospitalized patient decreases. — The county meets this metric.

The county reported 328 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Friday, Dec. 18. The age breakdowns for cases added between Dec. 18 and Dec. 23 are listed below:

1 — 3

1-17 — 45

18-19 — 8

20s — 56

30s — 55

40s — 44

50s — 47

60s — 35

70s — 13

80s — 14

90s — 8

100s — 0

The report showed 969 people are isolating at home. 18 McLean County residents are hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 74 others were hospitalized for COVID-19. 9,794 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

McKnight said local hospitals reported 96% of ICU beds in use and 89% of total beds in use.

More than 169,200 tests resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 6.4%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 7.2% through Tuesday.

Collectively, the county reported a total of 10,867 confirmed and probable cases with 86 deaths.