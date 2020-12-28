96% of ICU beds in use, two new COVID-19 deaths in McLean County

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. According to two new studies released on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, people who have antibodies from infection with the coronavirus seem less likely to get a second infection for several months and maybe longer. (NIAID-RML via AP)

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, the McLean County Health Department reported 404 new cases of coronavirus and two new COVID-related deaths since Dec. 23.

The victims were a man and a woman in their 80s who were associated with long-term care facilities.

Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight gave an update on where the county stands regarding Tier 3 mitigations and vaccine distribution.

She said along with the Pfizer vaccine, the Moderna vaccine received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA and is expected to come to McLean County “in the near future.” She also expects vaccine supply to increase a significant amount in early 2021.

A region must experience three metrics to transition to Tier 2 mitigations:

Less than 12 percent positivity rate for three consecutive days

Greater than 20 percent available intensive care unit (ICU) and hospital bed availability

Declining 7-day average COVID-19 hospitalizations in 7 out of the last 10 days

As of Monday, Dec. 28, this is where McLean County stands:

Percent positivity for three consecutive days — 11 consecutive days under 12% (7-day rolling average) — The county meets this metric, currently at 8.8%

(7-day rolling average) — The county meets this metric, currently at ICU and hospital bed availability for 3 consecutive days — 22.7% ICU beds and 29.1% med/surg beds — ICU-1 Consecutive Day over 20% and Med/Surg Beds — 11 Consecutive Days over 20% — The county does not meet this metric.

— — The county does not meet this metric. Declining 7-day average COVID-19 hospitalizations in 7 of the last 10 days — 10 days of COVID-19 hospitalized patient decreases. — The county meets this metric.

The report showed 1,018 people are isolating at home. 29 McLean County residents are hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 78 others were hospitalized for COVID-19. 10,136 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

McKnight said local hospitals reported 96% of ICU beds in use and 89% of total beds in use.

More than 174,500 tests resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 6.5%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 7.2% through Sunday.

Collectively, the county reported a total of 11,271 confirmed and probable cases with 88 deaths.