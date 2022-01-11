97% of hospital beds used in McLean County

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) –The McLean County Health Department is reporting 645 new cases, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 37,389.

At this time, 5,963 individuals are isolated at home, and 31,057 positive cases have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Currently, 50 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 92% of ICU beds in use, 97% of total beds in use.

The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 61.

There have been 319 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

More than 731,600 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 5.1%. T

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 20.9% through Jan. 10.