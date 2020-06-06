975 new COVID-19 cases reported statewide

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 975 new COVID-19 cases Saturday.

The statewide total of reported cases is now at 126,890. Additionally, 72 more people have died from the virus; this brings the total to 5,864.

A total of 1,022,074 tests have been performed. Gov. J.B. Pritzker came to Peoria on Friday and announced the state surpassed 1 million tests.

The recovery rate remains at 92% for the state, according to the IDPH.

