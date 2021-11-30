99% of hospital beds in use in McLean County

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 71 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 25,081.

At this time, 577 individuals are isolated at home, and an additional 24,202 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Currently, 18 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 92% of ICU beds in use, 99% of total beds in use.

The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 21.

There have been 287 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County. This includes three additional deaths: two females in their 70s and one male in his 20s, none of them associated with long-term care.

More than 614,100 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.1%.