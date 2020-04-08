A Schnucks Peoria employee tested positive for COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An employee at a Schnucks Peoria location has tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson said an employee at the 4800 N. University location received positive results on Tuesday. The employee last worked on Saturday, March 28 and had no symptoms while at work. They are currently quarantined at home.

Our thoughts are with our teammate and we are sending best wishes for a full and speedy recovery. We have a pay plan in place to offer options to teammates based on their specific COVID-19 situations. Schnucks

The store has undergone a deep cleaning and was sanitized per CDC guidelines, and it is currently open for business. Schnucks assured customers they also continue to reinforce following the CDC’s recommendations at all of its locations.

Ten days have passed since the teammate was last at work, but those who are identified as having worked in close contact with the teammate ten days ago will be advised to self-monitor for symptoms.

“To our knowledge, none are showing any symptoms,” the spokesperson said.

The store also sent out a notice to its rewards customers.