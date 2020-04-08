Breaking News
Bernie Sanders drops out of the 2020 race
Closings
There are currently 49 active closings. Click for more details.

A Schnucks Peoria employee tested positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An employee at a Schnucks Peoria location has tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson said an employee at the 4800 N. University location received positive results on Tuesday. The employee last worked on Saturday, March 28 and had no symptoms while at work. They are currently quarantined at home.

Our thoughts are with our teammate and we are sending best wishes for a full and speedy recovery. We have a pay plan in place to offer options to teammates based on their specific COVID-19 situations. 

Schnucks

The store has undergone a deep cleaning and was sanitized per CDC guidelines, and it is currently open for business. Schnucks assured customers they also continue to reinforce following the CDC’s recommendations at all of its locations.

Ten days have passed since the teammate was last at work, but those who are identified as having worked in close contact with the teammate ten days ago will be advised to self-monitor for symptoms.

“To our knowledge, none are showing any symptoms,” the spokesperson said.

The store also sent out a notice to its rewards customers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Takeout & Delivery Guide

National Unemployment Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News