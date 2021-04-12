All Illinois residents 16 years and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

Daily vaccination rate climbs to more than 132,000 doses

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, April 12, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 2,433 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in the state and 18 new deaths.

Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s

Kane County: 1 female 90s

Vermilion County: 1 female 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,282,205 cases, including 21,523 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 53,115 specimens for a total of 21,225,122. As of Sunday night, 1,998 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 418 patients were in the ICU and 177 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total tests from April 5-11 is 4.4%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 5-11 is 4.9%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 9,001,105.

A total of 7,243,383 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 132,188 doses.

Yesterday, 64,772 doses were reported administered in Illinois.