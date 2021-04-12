All Illinois residents 16 years and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus

Daily vaccination rate climbs to more than 132,000 doses

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, April 12, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 2,433 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in the state and 18 new deaths.

  • Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s
  • Kane County: 1 female 90s
  • Vermilion County: 1 female 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,282,205 cases, including 21,523 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 53,115 specimens for a total of 21,225,122. As of Sunday night, 1,998 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 418 patients were in the ICU and 177 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total tests from April 5-11 is 4.4%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 5-11 is 4.9%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 9,001,105. 

A total of 7,243,383 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. 

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 132,188 doses.

Yesterday, 64,772 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News