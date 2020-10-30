Another COVID-19 death and 88 new cases in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Friday, the McLean County Health Department reported one COVID-related death and 88 new cases of the virus.

According to the report, the victim was a woman in her 80s and was associated with a long-term care facility.

The update showed 394 people are isolating at home with 14 people hospitalized, none of whom are in intensive care. 3,912 people were released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 98,900 tests resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.4%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 6.1% through Thursday.

The county reported 335 new cases of the virus this week. The age breakdowns for cases reported between Friday, Oct. 23 and Friday, Oct. 30 are listed below:

<1 — 1

1-17 — 44

18-19 — 14

20s — 99

30s — 46

40s — 43

50s — 43

60s — 23

70s — 13

80s — 5

90s — 4

100s — 0

Collectively, the county reported 4,358 cases with 38 deaths.

