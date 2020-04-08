Another COVID-19 death confirmed in Tazewell County

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Some political leaders are hailing a potential breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19: simple pin-prick blood tests or nasal swabs that can determine within minutes if someone has, or previously had, the virus. But some scientists have challenged their accuracy. (NIAID-RML via AP)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A second person has died from COVID-19 in Tazewell County.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, a woman in her 80s died from the virus. Public Health Administrator Monica Hendrickson confirmed the woman lived at Generations at Riverview, an East Peoria nursing home, the same facility the first Tazewell County resident that died from the virus lived at.

The total number of confirmed, positive cases in the Tri-County region covering Peoria, Tazewell, and Woodford counties, is now at 39. There are 16 cases in Peoria County, 16 in Tazewell County, and seven in Woodford County.

Hendrickson reported the first Tazewell County fatality on Monday; she said the person that died was a man in his 80s.

The first Peoria County death from the coronavirus was reported over the weekend. That person was identified as a 91-year-old man that lived at Bickford of Peoria, an assisted living facility.

Area hospitals have confirmed 22 ICU beds are in use for those who have tested positive for COVID-19, or with results pending. Thirty-one non-ICU beds are also in use.

In Peoria County specifically, there are no known cases in people under the age of 29 or in the 70-79 range.

