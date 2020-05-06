Two more Peoria residents die from COVID-19; statewide cases nearing 70,000

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Two more Peoria County residents have died from COVID-19, health officials said Wednesday.

One of the deaths was a 50-year-old man and the other was a woman in her 90s. Both lived at Generations at Peoria, a long-term care facility for seniors. These deaths mark the fifth for Peoria County, and the ninth total in the Tri-County area.

Last week, a man in his 70s that also lived at Generations at Peoria died from the coronavirus as well.

Peoria County is reporting 128 confirmed cases, which is a 14-case increase since Tuesday. Additionally, 71 of the reported cases have fully recovered. There have been 52 confirmed cases in Tazewell County and 15 in Woodford County, which brings the Tri-County area’s total number to 195.

Peoria City/County Health Department administrator Monica Hendrickson said 60% of the Tri-County area-cases have fully recovered.

Currently, the IDPH is reporting a total of 68,232 cases, including 2,974 deaths across 97 counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

