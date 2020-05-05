App lets people chat with others around the world in quarantine

NEW YORK (CBS) — As people have been staying at home, they’re finding new ways to connect with friends, family, and even strangers.

An app is pairing up people from across the world and leading to some surprising, yet comforting, conversations.

QuarantineChat connects strangers through phone calls at unscheduled times.

Co-creator Danielle Baskin says the conversations are meant to replicate life’s more serendipitous moments.

“If you’re in isolation right now, which is like so much of the world, you’re missing out on those random encounters, talking to a neighbor, talking to an interesting person on the train, talking to a barista,” she says.

The average call is about 27 minutes, but some last as long as four hours. The app has options for 25 languages with 5,000 users in 183 countries. Baskin says there’s people using the app in places like Ghana, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, Australia, and New Zealand.

Users have the option of choosing themes like discussing books or sharing memories, but they can also start by describing what they see outside their window and take it from there. The calls are encrypted, nothing is recorded, and no phone numbers are exchanged. It’s just two people connecting.

Sena Dawes has been getting to know people from all over the country without leaving her St. Louis, Missouri home.

“What was really fascinating was how easy it was for me to find something to talk about with people who I have no known thing in common with,” she says.

“It definitely reminds me that, oh yeah, there are people everywhere who are going through the exact same thing that I am, maybe slightly different, but it just makes me feel more comforted that the world is still turning,” Dawes says.

The app is free as the creators continue to develop it. They ultimately hope to include for-pay options.