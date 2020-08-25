Are restrictions returning? In private meeting McLean County leaders discuss what’s next for the area

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Leaders in McLean County met Tuesday afternoon to discuss what steps they can take to stop the spread of COVID-19. The county is seeing a second surge of the virus which could put the area at risk for additional restrictions according to Pritzker’s Restore Illinois Plan.

Last week Tuesday (Aug. 18th) the rolling seven day positivity was 2% now that number has skyrocketed to 7.4%. The County has seen 1,186 cases since the pandemic began, and the recent uptick is attributed to rising cases from students at Illinois State and Illinois Wesleyan.

That was the catalyst that prompted representatives from the City of Bloomington, the Town of Normal, Illinois State University, Illinois Wesleyan University and McLean County to come together to try and find solutions. Leaders say a possible option could be strengthening enforcement, but what that’ll look like is to be determined.

We reached out to the representatives who were at the table today and got a response from Karla Carney-Hall the VP of Student Affairs & Dean of students at Illinois Wesleyan.

She wrote quote “The recent surge in COVID-19 cases among college-age students in McLean County is concerning for all of us. We look forward to ongoing collaboration with community and university leaders as we actively monitor and respond to the current public health crisis.”

Illinois state university representatives said the meeting was beneficial and they look forward to ensuring everyone is safe as we navigate through these tough times.

WMBD was told County Administrator Camille Rodriguez and County Board Chairman John McIntyre would have more information on the details of the discussion, we reached out to both and have not received a call back.