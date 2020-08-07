Bailey to Pritzker: ‘See you in court’

LOUISVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — A judge in Clay County has ordered Gov. J.B. Pritzker to show up for a court hearing regarding a lawsuit filed against him by State Representative Darren Bailey (R-Xenia), who’s also running for State Senate.

The order, signed by Judge Michael McHaney, scheduled a hearing Friday, Aug. 14. It claims Pritzker could be arrested if he doesn’t show up, and suggests that he could be held in “indirect civil contempt” regarding a ruling that a “stay at home” order issued by the governor had expired and couldn’t be renewed.

On his political campaign Facebook page, Bailey posted the order with the comment, “See you in court next Friday!”

No response yet from the Pritzker administration, who on Friday announced new rules regarding face coverings and restrictions on social gatherings.

