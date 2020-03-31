Black Band Distillery Go-Fund-Me raising money to make hand sanitizer

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Black Band Distillery has started a Go-Fund-Me to get materials to make alcohol-based hand sanitizer to help combat COVID-19.

On the Go-Fund-Me page, Black Band Distillery owner Christopher Ober said his goal is to provide sanitizer to those in need.

“As we all know, the demand for alcohol-based sanitizers is great, and our communities are experiencing extreme shortages. It is our goal to provide these vital products to those in need free of charge,” Ober said.

Black Band plans to prioritize donating to essential workers including healthcare officials, Police, and other first responders.

Currently, 87 people have donated, and they have raised $6,527 of their $20,000 goal. Those interested in donating can find their Go-Fund-Me here.