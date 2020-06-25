Bloomington launches program to offer residents COVID-19 direct aid

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington is now accepting applications towards COVID-19 Direct Aid to Residents program that began Wednesday.

Bloomington made $270,000 available to residents financially affected by COVID-19.

Those wishing to apply for the program must live within the city limits of Bloomington and have a documented crisis related to COVID-19 occurring on or after March 17, 2020. The program is offering financial assistance for rent, mortgage, utilities, health care expenses, and childcare. Assistance payments will go straight to the provider and will not exceed three months of assistance.

The maximum assistance the city is offering is $1,000 per month or $3,000 total, whichever is less. Assistance may be combined with funding from Bloomington’s local Housing Assistance Coalition partners to the maximum allowable benefits.

Residents can submit an application with backup documentation to verify personal information such as identity, residency, income, and crisis. Applications can be submitted in multiple ways:

US MAIL

City of Bloomington

109 E. Olive St.

Bloomington, IL 61701

Attn: COVID-19 Assistance

EMAIL

covid19assistance@cityblm.org

IN-PERSON

City of Bloomington

Exterior Walk Up Window

Grossinger Arena

(Corner of Front and Madison)

ONLINE

English application

French application

Spanish application

