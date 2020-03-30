Caterpillar Foundation donates $8.5-million to COVID-19 relief

DEERFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The charitable arm of Caterpillar is donating millions toward the response efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Caterpillar Foundation is donating $8.5-million to support global communities dealing with the coronavirus. According to a news release, The dollars will support non-profits working to prevent, detect and respond to the pandemic as well as provide resources in the medical field, food insecurity and enable online STEM and coding education for children impacted by school closures.

“The Caterpillar Foundation is focused on building more sustainable and resilient communities, helping them emerge stronger together during this unprecedented time,” said Asha Varghese, Caterpillar Foundation president. “Our employees and retirees give so generously, and we are proud to amplify their gifts and support our many nonprofit partners working tirelessly to keep our communities safe and prosperous.”

Organizations benefiting from the investment include:

United Nations Foundation / World Health Organization Solidarity Response Fund

King Baudouin Foundation Fund for Italy

Global Foodbanking Network Global Fund

Feeding America Response Fund

Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund

The Caterpillar Foundation is also continuing its employee and retiree gift matching program made eligible to non-profits through May 1.