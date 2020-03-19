Caterpillar is encouraging office employees to work remotely

Breaking News
PEORIA, Ill. (WYZZ)– Caterpillar is encouraging its office employees to work from home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In an email sent to employees, Caterpillar said those who can work from home will be encouraged to starting Thursday, March 19 through Tuesday, March 31 with permission from their supervisors.

Caterpillar offices will remain open for critical functions that can not be performed remotely.

Catapillar production areas will continue operations while taking extra precautions to ensure production work areas are properly cleaned and disinfected.

