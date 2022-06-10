Atlanta, Ga. (WMBD) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC) has rescinded its order that required a person to show a negative COVID-19 test result before boarding a flight to the U.S.

According to a CDC press release, the change will go into effect Monday, June 12.

This change means that air passengers will no longer be required to get tested and show the COVID-19 test result or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 prior to boarding a flight to the United States.

The CDC stated that the change is due to the pandemic shifting to a new phase thanks to the widespread use of vaccines and the lower risk of severe disease and death across the U.S.

The CDC continues to monitor the situation and stated that it will reassess the need for testing if the situation changes.