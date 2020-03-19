CEFCU plans to close Member Center Lobbies

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– CEFCU plans to close all Illinois Member Center lobbies starting Friday, March 20.

The closure is to comply with the Center for Disease Control and prevention’s recommendation of social distancing. Limited lobby access will be available by appointment only.

CEFCU President and CEO Mark Spenny said he believes its important to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“During this time of uncertainty, the well-being of CEFCU members and staff continues to be our highest concern. We believe it is crucially important to do our part to slow the spread of Coronavirus while also maintaining essential banking access,” Spenny said.

CEFCU drive-ups will continue to be available during normal business hours. The Downtown Peoria Members Center will be closed for appointments in order to redeploy staff to other locations.