Celebrating Halloween in Illinois? Health officials share new COVID guidance

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Public Health has some new recommendations for celebrating Halloween safely this year. Things have changed a lot since 2020 and COVID vaccines are now available. But, many children do not have a COVID vaccine because it has not yet been approved by the CDC.

Trick-or-treating should take place outside, if possible. Wearing a mask indoors and increasing air circulation by opening doors and windows is encouraged if the festivities move indoors. Anyone handing out or receiving candy should also wash their hands regularly.

Masks must be worn in all Illinois indoor public buildings, according to an executive order from Governor Pritzker. Health officials are reminding the public that a costume mask is not a substitute or a way to prevent the spread of the virus.

Kids may want to skip costumes that incorporate Halloween masks this year. Illinois health officials don’t recommend wearing a costume mask over a face-covering because it could make breathing more difficult.

Are you going inside a haunted house? The Illinois Department of Health says that you should be wearing a well-fitting mask. They recommend going outdoors to a haunted woods or walk instead.

Halloween parties or other crowded events have the potential to spread COVID-19. Health officials suggest avoiding large gatherings or visiting pumpkin patches and orchards when they are not so busy. Parties should be held outdoors if possible and wearing a mask can help you limit exposure to the virus.

If you’re feeling sick or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 then don’t go to a Halloween party. Get a test and quarantine until a result comes in.