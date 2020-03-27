Breaking News
More than 3,000 COVID-19 cases reported in Illinois, 34 deaths
Central Illinois United: COVID-19 Town Hall
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — We’re joining forces with the Peoria area’s other TV stations to answer your COVID-19 questions.

Together with health experts, law enforcement, and educators, we’ll be getting those answers live.

Watch the live event now.

