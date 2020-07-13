Chicago Marathon canceled over Coronavirus converns

Gelete Burka of Ethiopia, finishes third during the women’s portion of the Chicago Marathon Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

CHICAGO (WGN) — The 2020 Bank of America Chicago Marathon has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers announced Monday the 43rd annual Chicago Marathon, scheduled for Oct. 11, will not proceed over ongoing public health concerns brought on by COVID-19.

According to a press release, each registered participant will have the option to receive a refund for their 2020 race entry or to defer their place and entry fee to a future edition of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon (2021, 2022 or 2023).

The Chicago Marathon usually attracts 45,000 runners and wheelchair athletes in the city. Nearly two million spectators also line the course.

The Chicago Tribune reports this is the second time in the marathon’s history that it’s been canceled.

