CityLink confirms positive COVID-19 case, routes not affected

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– An employee for a local transportation company tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday, June 29.

CityLink confirmed Monday that a maintenance employee tested positive. They also confirmed that the employee did not have direct contact with any bus operators or other employees who have direct contact with the general public.

CityLink’s general manager sent a statement reading:

“Our operations, routes and schedule have not been affected by the positive COVID-19 case in

the CityLink maintenance department. We are continuing our cleaning and sanitizing

protocols to ensure that the buses are safe for passengers and employees,”

CityLink General Manager, Doug Roelfs

For more information on the company’s COVID-19 procedures, check out their website.

