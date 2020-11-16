Congresswoman Cheri Bustos tests positive for coronavirus

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IL) said she has coronavirus Monday afternoon.
In a Facebook post, the congresswoman said she is experiencing mild symptoms of the virus but maintains she still feels well. She said she has already begun quarantining herself.
“I have been in contact with my medical provider and, per CDC guidance, am self-isolating,” Bustos said. “Consistent with medical advice, I will be working remotely from my home in Illinois until cleared by my physician. All individuals that I had been in contact with have been notified.”
She noted COVID-19 numbers are “skyrocketing” and that everyone must continue to follow public health practices like social distancing, wearing a mask, getting the flu shot, and washing your hands.
