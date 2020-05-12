Closings
Coronavirus drive-through testing site in Bloomington moving to Peoria Civic Center

Coronavirus

civic center_1473982492698.jpg

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington drive-through COVID-19 testing facility is heading to the River City.

The facility, located at the McLean County Fairgrounds in Bloomington, is now moving to the Peoria Civic Center.

The McLean County Emergency Management Agency said the decision is not at the county level; Testing numbers at the fairgrounds were initially low, but have risen in recent weeks after testing criteria was loosened. A few weeks ago, Congressmen Darin LaHood (R-Ill.) and Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) said federal money would keep the site open through the end of the month.

Peoria County Board Chairman Andrew Rand said there is a plan to begin operation at the Peoria venue beginning Friday. The site will close at the fairgrounds this Thursday.

This story will be updated.

