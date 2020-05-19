Coronavirus in Illinois: What does Phase 3 of Pritzker’s reopening plan look like?

CHICAGO (WGN) — The state of Illinois’s coronavirus statistics continue to look good for all of regions of the state to transition to the next phase of reopening on May 29.

Here’s what “Phase 3” of Gov. JB Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan looks like:

Gatherings of 10 or fewer people are allowed.

Non-essential retail and manufacturing can reopen with social distancing.

Barbershops and salons can also reopen.

Limited child care can be offered, along with summer kids’ activities.

Restrictions remain for restaurants. They’ll still only be allowed to offer delivery, pick-up, and drive-through service.

Health clubs and gyms will be able to offer outdoor classes and one-on-one personal training.

On Monday, state health officials reported another 59 COVID-19 related deaths, pushing the total number of deaths to more than 4,200 across the state.

However, it was the third consecutive day in which fewer than 100 people have died.

Another 2,294 new cases were reported.

More than 96,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Illinois.

To track the statistics informing Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan, go to dph.illinois.gov/restore.