Country music festival cancelled due to COVID-19

Galva, Ill. (WMBD) — A daylong country music festival concert taking place every summer in Henry County will not be held this year because of COVID-19.

Organizers of The Back Road Music Festival announced Friday this year’s event, which was scheduled for August 15 at Wiley Park in Galva, is cancelled. Country singer Randy Houser was scheduled to be the headlining act. Singers Tracy Lawrence and Jimmie Allen were also scheduled to perform.

“But, as disheartened as we all are to share and hear this news, please know that we are already working to make next year’s Back Road Music Festival the best yet!” organizers said in a news release.

The festival organizers said Houser, Lawrence, and Allen have all agreed to perform at the 2021 festival, scheduled for August 14, also at Wiley Park in Galva. Tickets for this year’s festival will be honored next year; but refund information will be sent to those who purchased tickets through Eventbrite. Organizers said those who purchased tickets at the Galva Pharmacy will be able to get refunds after July 1.

This would have been the seventh year for the festival, which organizers said brings thousands of people to Galva every year.

