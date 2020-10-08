COVID-19 claims another life in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Another person has died due to coronavirus according to the McLean County Health Department’s Thursday update.

Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said the victim was a man in his 80s with underlying health conditions. She said he was associated with a long term care facility.

The county is reporting 15 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 3,482 with 24 deaths.

The report shows 184 people are isolating at home with 11 people hospitalized, two of whom are currently in intensive care. 3,263 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 78,600 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.4%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 3.4% through Wednesday.

McKnight said the county has seen a slight decrease in testing, which she notes is an important piece of the toolkit to address COVID-19.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected