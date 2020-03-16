COVID-19 patient confirmed in Peoria; total amount in Illinois reaches 105

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A patient has tested positive for COVID-19 in the Peoria area, marking the first positive case in Peoria County.

OSF HealthCare emailed a daily briefing to employees on Sunday evening, noting a positive case was confirmed at OSF PromptCare at Glen Park in Peoria. The patient is in quarantine at their home.

The Peoria City/County Health Department said the individual was screened over the phone and tested at home by OSF HealthCare. Public health officials were notified of a positive test, according to state and local public health protocol. Peoria health officials are working with leaders from OSF HealthCare and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), investigating and notifying anyone who may have had exposure to the person who tested positive for the coronavirus.

The IDPH said 12 new cases were reported throughout the state, bringing the number of cases to 105. Cases have occurred in all age ranges and the number of cases that do not have a clear connection to travel or a known COVID19 case is increasing.

This is the second case reported in the Peoria region. On Saturday, the Peoria City/County Health Department confirmed a Woodford County man in his 70s tested positive and is at home in quarantine.

No cases in Illinois have resulted in death.

A list of local health departments can be found on the IDPH website.

This story will be updated.