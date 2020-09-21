COVID-19 positivity rate continues to fall in McLean County

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors about a rare but serious condition in children linked with the coronavirus. In an alert issued Thursday, the CDC called the condition multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, the McLean County Department of Public Health reported 15 new cases of COVID-19, a decrease compared to Sunday’s update.

The update follows a trend in the last few days in which the county’s overall exposure to the virus has fallen significantly compared to where it was just a few weeks earlier.

McLean County Health Department is reporting 15 new cases of COVID-19 today, bringing our total to 3163 cases.

584 people are isolating at home with seven people hospitalized, two of whom are in Intensive Care. 2553 people that have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

There have been 19 COVID-related deaths in McLean County. Collectively, the county has 3163 cases.

More than 67,000 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.7%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 4.1% through Sunday.

Health Administrator Jessica McKnight is emphasizing the need for residents to receive a flu vaccine.

“Getting a flu vaccine is more important than ever during this flu season to protect yourself, your family, and your community,” McKnight said.

“A flu vaccine can also help reduce the burden on our healthcare systems responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and save medical resources for care of COVID-19 patients. September and October are good times to get a flu vaccine.​ The more people vaccinated, the more people protected. Do your part and get a flu vaccine this fall.”

McKnight also made a point of identifying the major differences between the flu and coronavirus.

“Influenza (Flu) and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses, but they are caused by different viruses,” she said.

“COVID-19 is caused by infection with a new coronavirus (called SARS-CoV-2) and flu is caused by infection with influenza viruses. Because some of the symptoms of flu and COVID-19 are similar, it may be hard to tell the difference between them based on symptoms alone, and testing may be needed to help confirm a diagnosis.

She said regardless of the virus, there are ways to ensure the spread of both the flu and coronavirus is as minimal as possible:

Stay home if you are sick

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place

Avoid close contact with people who are sick; cover coughs and sneezes

Wear a face covering when you are unable to maintain social distance in public around people outside of your household

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces including tables, doorknobs, light switches, handles, keyboards, faucets, and sinks

