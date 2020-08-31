COVID-19 positivity rate continues to rise in McLean County

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — After Sunday’s report of 219 new cases, McLean County reported 146 new cases of COVID-19 as well as rising infection rates.

That puts the county’s total number of COVID-19 cases at 1,767 with 16 deaths.

840 people are self-isolating at home while four people are hospitalized, with 1 of those currently in Intensive Care. 907 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Over 45,900 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 3.8%. The rolling 7-day positivity continues to increase and is at 10.3% through Sunday.

The county saw its positivity rate jump two percentage points in the last two days.

Health Administrator Jessica McKnight said the county health department is working with a new contact tracing software from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). She said the department will be able to provide more detailed updates in the future.

