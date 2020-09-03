COVID-19 positivity rates rise in McLean County

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — As the county reaches over 2,000 COVID-19 cases Thursday, McLean County Health Department reported 99 new cases and climbing positivity rates.

The update puts the county’s total number of COVID-19 cases at 2,095 with 16 deaths.

911 people are self-isolating at home while eight people are hospitalized, with three of those people currently in intensive care. 1,160 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Over 49,100 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 4.3%. The rolling 7-day positivity continues to increase and is at 10.5% through Wednesday.

Health Administrator Jessica McKnight said mobile COVID testing is in Colfax Thursday at 307 N. Harrison for both drive-through and walk-up testing from 9:00 a.m. until noon. The testing site uses nasal swab tests, with each person self-swabbing as instructed and monitored by an on-site staff member. Staff cannot assist with the self-swabbing process.

Those tested at the site should receive a call with their results in four-to-seven days.

McKnight said testing is just one piece of the toolkit to address COVID-19.

“Testing and contact tracing efforts are most effective when combined with community-wide efforts to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 such as washing our hands, watching our distance, and wearing our face coverings,” McKnight said.

