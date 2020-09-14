COVID-19 rolling positivity rate falling in McLean County

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, the McLean County Health Department reported just 24 new cases of COVID-19 as the rolling 7-day positivity rate drops for the fourth day in a row.

The update shows 1,412 people are self-isolating at home while seven people are hospitalized with two of them in intensive care. 1,501 people were released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Over 61,300 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.8%. The rolling 7-day positivity decreased to 6.6% through Sunday.

Collectively, the county sits at 2,938 cases with 18 deaths.

Until Monday, the county’s rolling 7-day positivity rate has been above 8% for multiple weeks, a factor contributing to the county being on the state’s COVID-19 warning level. As the cumulative positivity rate fluctuates between 4.7% and 4.8%, the rolling 7-day positivity rate fell by nearly two percentage points in a single day.

