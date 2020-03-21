COVID-19 scams and frauds to emerge, U.S. Attorney, FBI urges public to report

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The United States Attorney General John Mihiser and FBI Special Agent Sean M. Cox are warning the public of new scams emerging surrounding the pandemic.

“Unfortunately, while uncertainty can reveal the best of our society and citizens’ good will and generosity, scammers and fraudsters take advantage of others, to prey on people’s fears and to exploit our compassion and generosity. New scams will emerge; not only person to person, but also cyber criminals who will perpetuate scams to steal your money, by selling fake cures online and other forms of cyber fraud, such as phishing emails or malware inserted into mobile apps that appear legitimate to track the spread of the virus. These frauds attempt to exploit and target the elderly, the sick, and the economically disadvantaged.” Joint Statement from Milhiser, Cox

To report suspected fraud schemes related to COVID-19, call the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline at 1-866-720-5721.