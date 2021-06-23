COVID-19 testing collection site at Peoria Civic Center closes Wednesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The COVID-19 testing collection site at Peoria Civic Center/Fulton Street will close Wednesday, public health officials said.

Peoria City/County Health Department Administrator Monica Hendrickson said the closure should not prevent anyone from getting tested for COVID-19.

“Testing collection sites for COVID-19 are still available at a variety of locations throughout the community – hospitals, physician offices, Heartland Health Services, and many pharmacies,” Hendrickson said. “Closure of the Civic Center COVID-19 testing collection site is one more indication that our community is responding to the pandemic.”

Health officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health have no plans to reopen the testing site at this time.

Hendrickson also encouraged the community to get vaccinated.

“Remember that vaccination is the best measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Safe vaccines are available for ages 12 and older. Contact your healthcare provider or visit a local community clinic or health department.”