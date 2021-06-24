COVID-19 testing site in Pekin to close

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — COVID-19 testing at one site in Pekin is coming to an end.

Health leaders with the Tazewell County Health Department (TCHD) announced Thursday starting July 1, the site located at 1800 Broadway will no longer provide COVID-19 testing.

They said testing sites will still be available throughout the community, including hospitals, Heartland Health Services, pharmacies, and physicians’ offices.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

You must bring a valid state ID and provide a phone number

Please make sure to wear appropriate clothing to receive a vaccine

If you have questions about the vaccine, please reach out to your medical provider prior to scheduling your appointment

Receive your COVID-19 vaccination at least 90 days after receiving any monoclonal antibodies (BAM IV infusion) or convalescent plasma as part of treatment for COVID-19

The walk-in Broadway COVID-19 vaccine clinic is open Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. until July 8.

Those looking for more information can check out the health department’s website.