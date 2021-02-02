COVID-19 vaccine may soon be available to out-of-county residents

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Residents outside of Peoria County may soon be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine at local pharmacies in Peoria.

Hy-Vee is one store offering that vaccination service.

WMBD’s Brittni Clemons went through the process of registering online for the vaccine.

The form allows one to put in personal information but does require proof of residence in the county.

Hy-Vee’s customer service said if spots were available, anyone could make an appointment as long as they are a resident of Illinois.

Regarding the regulation process, officials at Hy-Vee said in an email, “The Illinois Department of Public Health has not provided guidance regarding residency requirements.”

Officials at the Peoria City/County Health Department said they are trying to rely on self-reporting and compliance when administering those vaccines, rather than regulating who gets them.

The state is moving to vaccinate those in Phase 1B, which allows people 65 years and older and non–health care frontline essential workers to receive the vaccine.

In an email to WMBD, a spokesperson from the Peoria City/County Health Department wrote, “We currently request only those living in our county to request vaccination appointments from us, since the vaccine is allocated from the state to us for our population, and we plan on staffing for those numbers.”

That representative did not note if people outside the county have successfully made appointments to get the vaccine.

The Peoria City/County Health Department will hold its weekly press conference Thursday, Feb. 4, when an update is expected on vaccine distribution.