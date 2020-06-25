CVS to add 16 additional COVID-19 drive-thru test sites in Illinois

ILLINOIS (WMBD) — CVS Health announced Thursday that it is expanding its COVID-19 testing program with 16 new drive-thru test sites across the state.
The company plans to add the additional test sites once the state enters Phase 4 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s “Restore Illinois” plan, which takes effect Friday, June 26. They also partnered with a number of community organizations to open eight rapid-response community testing sites across the country.
CVS Health President and CEO Larry J. Merlo said these new test sites will support the company’s goal of increasing access to testing for uninsured and underserved populations who are at the highest risk for COVID-19.
“One of our greatest strengths as a company is our local presence in communities across the country, which enables us to uniquely expand people’s access to safe and effective COVID-19 testing options and respond to a need for increased testing capacity,” Merlo said. “We continue to be grateful for the commitment of our frontline colleagues who make these testing sites possible and whose dedication has allowed us to keep our stores open for customers seeking supplies and patients who need care.”
The additional new testing sites in Illinois include:
- CVS Pharmacy, 4609 West Main Street, Belleville, IL 62226
- CVS Pharmacy, 700 West Irving Park Road, Bensenville, IL 60106
- CVS Pharmacy, 121 East Lake Street, Bloomingdale, IL 60108
- CVS Pharmacy, 1725 West Boughton Road, Bolingbrook, IL 60490
- CVS Pharmacy, 1305 Randall Road, Crystal Lake, IL 60014
- CVS Pharmacy, 1022 West Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, IL 60115
- CVS Pharmacy, 739 Roosevelt Road, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
- CVS Pharmacy, 1539 Clavey Road, Highland Park, IL 60035
- CVS Pharmacy, 225 West Court Street, Kankakee, IL 60901
- CVS Pharmacy, 3900 W Elm Street, McHenry, IL 60050
- CVS Pharmacy, 1101 West Maple, Mundelein, IL 60060
- CVS Pharmacy, 2050 Nelson Road, New Lenox, IL 60451
- CVS Pharmacy, 9315 North Lindbergh Drive, Peoria, IL 61615
- CVS Pharmacy, 3034 West Lincoln, Peoria, IL 61605
- CVS Pharmacy, 11840 Route 59, Plainfield, IL 60585
- CVS Pharmacy, 4580 RT. 173, Zion, IL 60099
