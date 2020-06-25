CVS to add 16 additional COVID-19 drive-thru test sites in Illinois

ILLINOIS (WMBD) — CVS Health announced Thursday that it is expanding its COVID-19 testing program with 16 new drive-thru test sites across the state.

The company plans to add the additional test sites once the state enters Phase 4 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s “Restore Illinois” plan, which takes effect Friday, June 26. They also partnered with a number of community organizations to open eight rapid-response community testing sites across the country.

CVS Health President and CEO Larry J. Merlo said these new test sites will support the company’s goal of increasing access to testing for uninsured and underserved populations who are at the highest risk for COVID-19.

“One of our greatest strengths as a company is our local presence in communities across the country, which enables us to uniquely expand people’s access to safe and effective COVID-19 testing options and respond to a need for increased testing capacity,” Merlo said. “We continue to be grateful for the commitment of our frontline colleagues who make these testing sites possible and whose dedication has allowed us to keep our stores open for customers seeking supplies and patients who need care.”

The additional new testing sites in Illinois include:

CVS Pharmacy, 4609 West Main Street, Belleville, IL 62226

CVS Pharmacy, 700 West Irving Park Road, Bensenville, IL 60106

CVS Pharmacy, 121 East Lake Street, Bloomingdale, IL 60108

CVS Pharmacy, 1725 West Boughton Road, Bolingbrook, IL 60490

CVS Pharmacy, 1305 Randall Road, Crystal Lake, IL 60014

CVS Pharmacy, 1022 West Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, IL 60115

CVS Pharmacy, 739 Roosevelt Road, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137

CVS Pharmacy, 1539 Clavey Road, Highland Park, IL 60035

CVS Pharmacy, 225 West Court Street, Kankakee, IL 60901

CVS Pharmacy, 3900 W Elm Street, McHenry, IL 60050

CVS Pharmacy, 1101 West Maple, Mundelein, IL 60060

CVS Pharmacy, 2050 Nelson Road, New Lenox, IL 60451

CVS Pharmacy, 9315 North Lindbergh Drive, Peoria, IL 61615

CVS Pharmacy, 3034 West Lincoln, Peoria, IL 61605

CVS Pharmacy, 11840 Route 59, Plainfield, IL 60585

CVS Pharmacy, 4580 RT. 173, Zion, IL 60099

