CHICAGO (WMBD) — Some residents in Peoria and across Illinois will qualify to receive free COVID-19 tests through a new partnership between the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Rockefeller Foundation.

The Rockefeller Foundation’s public charity RF Catalytic Capital and its Project ACT (Access COVID Tests) will work with IDPH to provide one million free COVID-19 rapid tests to residents in economically disadvantaged zip codes throughout Illinois.

Across the state, 31 counties are at an elevated community risk for COVID-19, including Peoria and Tazewell Counties. IDPH is reporting 14,225 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the past week, as well as 54 deaths.

“COVID-19 tests remain a critical tool that can help limit the spread of the virus,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “A positive test early in the course of your illness allows you to protect yourself by providing an opportunity to seek treatment earlier, likely reducing severe disease. A positive test also allows you to protect your loved ones and community by knowing when to stay home and not spread the disease to others. We are grateful to the Rockefeller Foundation for partnering with us to make it possible for thousands of families in Illinois to have free access to at-home tests.”

Project ACT will distribute one million tests to 200,000 families that live in areas rated high on a Social Vulnerability Index. Eligible households can request one package of five tests on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Find out if your zip code is eligible at Project ACT’s website.

Free COVID-19 testing sites are still available throughout the state and can be found on IDPH’s testing locator page.