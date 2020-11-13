Dr. Birx on rise in coronavirus infections across US, future of White House Task Force

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Record cases of COVID-19 are being seen across the country.

Dr. Deborah Birx is the coordinator of the White House Coronavirus Task Force. She has been traveling the country encouraging people to take necessary steps to protect themselves and stop the spread of the virus.

“This is a very serious situation that is compounded by the fact that we’re not seeing improvement.” DR. DEBORAH BIRX

In our interview with Dr. Birx, we also asked about the future of the task force and a potential role in a new administration.

“Obviously, I have worked in every administration since President (Ronald) Reagan, it has been wonderful to serve this country and any place where people thought I could be useful,” Dr. Birx said. “That’s how I have served my entire life. You know, if people thought I could be useful, I am happy to understand how I could be of help.”