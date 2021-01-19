Dr. Fauci says WHO looking into origin of COVID-19: Adding States, federal government need to work together to administer vaccines

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In an exclusive interview with WMBD-TV’s Matt Sheehan & Shelbey Roberts, Dr. Anthony Fauci said the vaccination campaign is going to heavily rely on States and the federal government working together.

“As you well know the way things have gone is the decisions have gone state by state, you’ll probably see a fair exchange of interaction of information and support between the federal government and states,” Dr. Fauci said. “Since each State has commonalities, but also differences depending on where you are in the country. The climate, the number of people in the State, density of the population, all of those things will come into the decision of what each state might do.”

The WHO is attempting to find the origin of the novel Coronavirus, Dr. Fauci said if COVID-19 is anything like SARS (Severe acute respiratory syndrome) which came about in 2002, it was believed to be a jumping of species.

“From a bat to a civic cat, which is an animal served at ceremonial feasts in China, that is how we got that infection that originated in the Guangdong province of China,” Dr. Fauci said. “Also MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome) another Coronavirus, was thought to go from a bat, to a camel, to a human. So we really need to know what the origin of this was. Was it an animal species it jumped from? And if so, when and how?”

