Dream Center Peoria continues to offer shelter, cancels public activities

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Dream Center Peoria will still allow shelter 24/7 for women, children, fathering dads and families.

In efforts to limit the potential spread of COVID-19, DCP Executive Director Andy King said the center has sanitation stations throughout the building for those seeking shelter. King also said from March 16 through March 19 and March 31, its out-of-school program, Project 309, will be open from noon to 4 p.m. each day.

Project 309 program will only close March 20-27 for spring break. King said it will take direction from the city and state authorities for the next steps in April.

As of right now, all athletic programs will stop until further notice. The Hope Store will be closed March 21 and April 2, but he said volunteers can still help sort donations.

Rethink Poverty Stimulation will be canceled and rescheduled, but small groups and bible studies will remain available.